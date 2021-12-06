Energizer AAA Batteries (48 Count) | $17 | Amazon

Come take advantage of this hypnotizing power , as this battery deal is not here to stay—at $17, this 48 count of AAA Energizer batteries puts each cell at a puny 35 cents. Take advantage now and have AAA batteries that will be with you for like 5 years (that is not a scientifically-arrived-at number; I really have no idea how often you people use these batteries ). Cannot kill the battery!

Oh, and if you need AA batteries, those are also on sale, with a $2 clip coupon box that puts this 44-pack of them at about 66 cents per cell, which is still a pretty decent deal.