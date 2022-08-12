The Complete American Sign Language Master Class Bundle | $39 | StackSocial



This CPD accredited American Sign Language bundle is the lowest price it’s ever been, at $39. Learn at your own pace with several online courses and an e-book, ranging from the basics to more advanced and specialized vocabulary. The courses are beginner friendly, starting with the a lphabet, numbers, greetings—but then progress to verb tenses , directions, and emergency signs. There’s also a bonus course offering that covers scuba diving signs, in case you’re in the rare instance of communicating while diving . This is a unique StackSocial offer, since it is a language course for professional and personal development—and at its lowest price ever, an exciting deal on self-improvement.