I’m not going to act like I completely understand what kettlebells are or how they differ from other weights, so I’ll stick to what I do know: A good deal. For example, the BalanceFrom Kettlebell Set is just $56 on Amazon right now. That’s 30% savings on a trio that includes a 10 lb., 15 lb., and 20 lb. weight (that’s right, no small frys here), all of which are also color-coded for ease. One might think the size difference is enough to indicate which is which, but hey, I’m a writer, not a product developer . The set features ergonomic handles and is made from rust-free materials, which ensures that even if you leave them abandoned in your basement or garage for a few years, you’ll be able to pick them up again without interruption whenever you remember to.