It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Apparel & Shoes

Look Just Like Joel From The Last of Us With His Iconic Trucker Jacket From Huckleberry

You can own the exact jacket Pedro Pascal wears in the show.

By
Joe Tilleli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket | $298 | Huckleberry
Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket | $298 | Huckleberry
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket | $298 | Huckleberry

The HBO adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has taken over the zeitgeist and thrown daddy Pedro Pascal at the forefront of all of our attention. He’s a charming, charismatic, hot dude and now we get to all ogle at him with a helmet off this time around. If you’ve been one of the oglers, you may have noticed that dashingly good-looking jacket he wears throughout the show. Well, you can own that jacket. It’s sold by Huckleberry and comes in a variety of colors. He appears to be sporting the field tan version but they all look good. These flannel-lined waxed trucker jackets are weather-resistant, look better with age, but are soft right out of the box. Get yours for $298 at Huckleberry.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019
LifestyleApparel & Shoes