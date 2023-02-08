Look Just Like Joel From The Last of Us With His Iconic Trucker Jacket From Huckleberry

Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket | $298 | Huckleberry

The HBO adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has taken over the zeitgeist and thrown daddy Pedro Pascal at the forefront of all of our attention. He’s a charming, charismatic , hot dude and now we get to all ogle at him with a helmet off this time around. If you’ve been one of the oglers, you may have noticed that dashingly good-looking jacket he wears throughout the show. Well, you can own that jacket. It’s sold by Huckleberry and comes in a variety of colors. He appears to be sporting the field tan version but they all look good. These flannel-lined waxed trucker jackets are weather- resistant, look better with age, but are soft right out of the box. Get yours for $298 at Huckleberry.