As someone so out of the loop that her coworkers bought her a Nintendo Switch Lite in a desperate attempt to bring her into the 21st century, you can imagine what it takes for me to go out of my way to write about a tech accessory. So I simply must insist that you gaze upon the Ubotie Portable Bluetooth Keyboard in Pink. This impossibly adorable creation is 10% off at Amazon, and I love it so much. Or I will, when it gets here. It looks like typing on melted ice cream! Or Hello Kitty! As far as I can tell, it’s your standard portable Bluetooth keyboard, designed to do whatever it is that you do with them (type, game, complain, etc. ) and compatible with every device in your arsenal. If it’s too cute for you, you may be interested in the black and pink version for 10% off, or the chiller pink for 18% off. And that’s fine! That leaves more of the Bubblegum Princess one in stock for me .