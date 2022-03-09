Ubotie Portable Bluetooth Keyboard (Pink) | $36 | Amazon
As someone so out of the loop that her coworkers bought her a Nintendo Switch Lite in a desperate attempt to bring her into the 21st century, you can imagine what it takes for me to go out of my way to write about a tech accessory. So I simply must insist that you gaze upon the Ubotie Portable Bluetooth Keyboard in Pink. This impossibly adorable creation is 10% off at Amazon, and I love it so much. Or I will, when it gets here. It looks like typing on melted ice cream! Or Hello Kitty! As far as I can tell, it’s your standard portable Bluetooth keyboard, designed to do whatever it is that you do with them (type, game, complain, etc.) and compatible with every device in your arsenal. If it’s too cute for you, you may be interested in the black and pink version for 10% off, or the chiller pink for 18% off. And that’s fine! That leaves more of the Bubblegum Princess one in stock for me.