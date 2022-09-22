Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld | $300 | Amazon

After the Steam Deck made its way into the scene, it was only a matter of time before some of the big names in third-party gaming peripherals decided to throw their hats into the ring. Yesterday, Logitech ann ounced a new gaming handheld called the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld. This is a cloud-only device that will integrate with services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming. It will have a 7" Full HD screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz and sustain 12+ hours of battery life. The handheld console is available to pre-order now for $50 off and is set to release October 18.