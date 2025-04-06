Lock In 10TB of Lifetime Cloud Storage for $350 with Internxt — Private, Encrypted, and 88% Off

If privacy, security, and long-term value are at the top of your list when it comes to cloud storage, this deal from Internxt is a no-brainer. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to Internxt’s 10TB cloud storage plan for just $350—that’s a huge 88% off the original $2,999 price.

Internxt Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription | $350 | StackSocial

Internxt is a privacy-first, open-source cloud service designed to give users complete control over their data. Unlike traditional cloud providers, Internxt is built around zero-knowledge architecture, meaning only you have access to your files. All files are encrypted end-to-end and broken into smaller pieces, so they remain unreadable to anyone else—even Internxt themselves. The company is fully GDPR compliant, has been audited and verified by Securitum, and offers post-quantum encryption to keep your data protected well into the future.

This 10TB lifetime plan gives you the freedom to store, share, and access your files from anywhere. Internxt is compatible with all major platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS, and there’s also a browser-based web app. Whether you’re uploading documents, storing large media files, or backing up your photo library, Internxt offers high-speed performance with no throttling, and the intuitive interface makes it simple to use even if you’re not tech-savvy.

Advertisement

With Internxt, you’re not just buying cloud storage—you’re investing in a secure, private, and transparent solution designed for the long haul. For just $350, you get 10TB of space for life, across all your devices, with top-tier privacy features that most cloud services simply don’t offer.