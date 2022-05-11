MD Sports Air Hockey Table | $587 | Amazon

Air hockey is one of those games that we all love , but having to pay for it when you go out kind of sucks. Well, if you added up all the money you could potentially spend on it in the future and then put that towards the MD Sports Air Hockey Table, you’d be better off... maybe? This table comes with all the accessories you need, arcade sound effects, an LED scoring system, and a built-in blower for that premium air hockey experience. If you’ve got room in your house and money in your wallet, then this could be a wonderful treat for the home.