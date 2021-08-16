Jorbest Giant Waffle Blanket | $19 | Amazon



“Waffles. Friends. Work.” Leslie Knope knew what was up as long as work always came last in those words. Treat yo self today to this huge plush waffle blanket, order in from JJ’s Diner, and pop on Mouse Rat. This giant blanket is 5 % off and ready to keep you as toasty as a breakfast dish.

This soft flannel blanket is sixty inches in diameter and made from eco-friendly materials. It’s easy to wash on a gentle cycle in your machine. But waffles aren’t the only option on the menu, all the food blankets appear to be in this deal. If you’re pals with a taco belle, grab her the burrito blanket. There is also an option for a pizza prince in pepperoni . Get cozy and have a night in with your favorite snacks. This gives new meaning to comfort food.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in July 2020 and updated new information on 8/16/2021.