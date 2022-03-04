Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $40 | Amazon



A new gaming headset can make your party chats better than you realize and this Razer Kraken gaming headset is 50% off at Amazon right now, bringing it down to $40 . The headset works will all major gaming consoles, PC, and mobile. What’s cool too is the Kraken Tournament Edition has a built-in USB audio interface housing all your volume controls. Make the levels perfect so you can hear every last pitter-patter of an enemy soldier charging you from around a corner. This set has 7.1 surround sound and a retractable microphone so you don’t need that sitting in front of your face if you’re just playing solo.