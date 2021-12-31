PDP Zelda BotW Switch Case | $16 | Amazon

We do love our officially-licensed, Zelda-themed merchandise, don’t we? Even if you don’t, this is a nice 45% discount on a large, semi-hardshell leather travel case that will accommodate both a standard Switch and an OLED Switch, along with so much more crap! You can cram a Switch Pro Controller, a couple extra Joy Cons, four game carts, an AC adapter, a spare MicroSD card, and more into this thing, so you can bring the whole rig with you on the road and throw down in some Smash Bros. or some Killer Queen Black any time you want. I don’t know if that second game is all that popular, to be honest, I just always want people to play it with me but everyone is too busy playing with their precious Pogs. Oh well, enjoy the case!