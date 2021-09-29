Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones | $98 | Amazon



Looking for a new pair of over-the-ear headphones with crispy audio as well as a great mic for calls? Pick up these Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones at Amazon for just $98. You get long-lasting listening that offers up to 35 hours of battery per charge as well as crystal-clear talk time that you can use with your phone, connected via Bluetooth for hands-free calls. More than capable noise cancellation cuts out environmental noise with the included Dual Noise Sensor Technology. These headphones also happen to be super comfy and plush for long-term wear. Most of all, they’re stylish, so you can listen and talk for hours on end. Buy a pair and stash them away for when you want fantastic audio.