Asus 17.3" VivoBook | $500 | Staples

If you like your laptop to take up so much space at the coffee shop that nobody would dare sit next to you, you should get this 17.3" laptop from Asus, on sale now at Staples for 27% off its normal price of $690.

The Vivobook is a low-cost laptop, but it’s no slouch; its Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad core processor may not be a hot rod, but it’s got enough guts to let you edit a bit of video or audio while you’re chugging dirty chai lattes by the light of the 2 o’clock sun. If you just need something to write or do schoolwork on, though, this laptop has more than enough gumption to get you through the day. It’s also got a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD inside, which means it’ll boot super fast, and move through operations quickly. And, of course, it has an expansive 17.3" 1920 x 1080-resolution screen, backlit keyboard, and plenty of ports for your every day needs. The Vivobook ships with Windows 10 Home Edition, but users can upgrade to Windows 11.

Did I mention it’s only $500?