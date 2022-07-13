Xbox Series S + SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset | $420 | Amazon

I can personally vouch for this headset. I adore it. Excellent noise cancellation so your voice comes across as crystal clear. Separate controls for game volume and chat volume directly on the side of the headset. Bluetooth integration so you can be connected to a phone and your Xbox at the same time. T his is great for picking up calls midgame or, if your friends are multiplatform, you can just connect through discord on your phone to chat while still hearing all the in-game audio. Plus, ya know, get yourself that new Xbox Series S if you don’t have one yet. They’re bundled together for the discounted price of $420. As a lightning deal, this price will only last as long as the inventory does so get on it if you’re interested.