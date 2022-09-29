Govee RGBIC TV Light Bars | $59 | Amazon



Having funky lights in your home isn’t for everyone, but they can actually help with the vibe of your living room a lot. Smart lights, especially Govee ones, can react and work with your TV and your music to help envelop the room in a singular feeling, and it makes everything a lot more immersive. These Govee RGBIC TV Light Bars are down by 15% to $59, and they’ll really improve your mood. The Govee RGBIC TV Light Bars are designed especially to work with your TV and help bring more vibrancy to sports, gaming, movies, and TV shows with their RGBIC lighting effects, can be controlled using voice control, and have loads of different settings to mess around with to help your perfect your vibe.