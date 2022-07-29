Govee LED Smart Light Bars | $59 | Amazon | Clip



Powering up your home with cool lights and smart tech is a great way to make things feel a little fancier. These Govee LED Smart Light Bars are a great addition to anybody’s abode, and are down to $59 if you clip the coupon, which is 32% off. These light bars sync up with your TV screen when images are playing using an intelligent camera , and also sync up with music too. They have over 16 million colors, can be controlled using your voice, and has an array of different presets to choose as well as being customisable as you like. These Govee lights even have functions like timers, DIY colors, and various different modes for the ideal setup for whatever mode you’re trying to create.