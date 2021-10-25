GearLight LED Head Lamps | $12 | Amazon



Sometimes, using your smartphone as a flashlight isn’t the best course of action. You need something a little brighter, a little easier to wield. If this is a need you have pretty often, you might want to pick up this set of GearLight LED Head Lamps, just $12 at Amazon. Not only are they super bright, but they’re adjustable and comfortable s well as extremely versatile. They last up to 10 hours on the low setting, and can brighten any area while you wear them on your head. Whether you’re routinely working in the dark or you just want to have something for emergency on hand, this set of two lights is a great deal.