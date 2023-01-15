Level up Your Wi-Fi Game With This TP-Link AX6600 Router for 33% Off

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

TP-Link AX6600 Router | $200 | Amazon



Looking to upgrade your wireless setup? Try the TP-Link AX6600 Router, which is just $200 right now. It comes with a swath of features, like tri-band WiFi-6 tech, network security tools, and solid 5GHz performance. It includes a nice selection of I/O ports too, including a 2.5Gbps port, gigabit WAN/LAN port, three more gigabit LAN-only ports, and a USB 2.0 port. It’s powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, and it’s easily managed via app or web console. All of that, and it kinda looks like a spider on its back. So, a dead spider. That’s kinda cool. So is a faster, better wireless connection. Stop using whatever your ISP gave you and get this bad boy. You can thank us later.