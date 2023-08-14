It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Pets

Let Yout Pet Cuddle With This Squishmallow Pillow for $40

Save 13% on a medium-sized frog Squishmallow pillow

By
Joe Tilleli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Let Yout Pet Cuddle With This Squishmallow Pillow for $40
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Squishmallow pillows are fun for all ages and are super cozy to cuddle up with. But did you know they also come in the form of dog beds? This friend-sha[ed bed measures in at 24" by 24" and is shaped like a cute frog. It’s ultra-soft all around the top and then has a skid-free bottom to keep it in place on the floor. Unfortunately, the dog in this photo is not included in your purchase.

Squishmallows 24" Wendy Frog Pet Bed | $40 | Amazon

The Wendy the Frog Squishmallow pet bed would normally run you $45, but right now you can get it on sale for 13% off. That brings it to just $40.

Advertisement