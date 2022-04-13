Top Product: Sand & Sky Smoothing Body Sand | $35 | Ulta

It’s the season of shorts, skirts, sundresses, and everything in between. If you’re in the leg shaver group getting them as smooth and soft for fun in the sun is a priority. I’m a big fan of exfoliating before shaving, and these scrubs are some of the best and some of my favorites. Wash off the old and get ready for shiny shins and supple gams.

Starting off, I’m a big Truly fan. I’ve never had a product that wasn’t stellar from the Miami-based company. And if anyone can make a product for perfect beach legs, it’s a Florida brand. The Smooth Legend Pre-Shave Scrub gently buffs any unwanted grime to get your stems ready for a trip to razor town. It’s not just dead skin it’s tackling; it will loosen follicles, unclog pores and lighten dark spots. This lightweight, sugar-based scrub will have you glowing as bright as the Sunshine State.

Soap & Glory is a great drug store brand from the UK that’s now available all over the US. Found easily at Walgreen’s or Target, its products are great for sensitive skin and appear at the top of many beauty lists. Original Pink Flake Away Body Scrub is an excellent budget option for exfoliator every inch. This item is scented with the company’s signature “pink” fragrance. It’s light and refreshing, so you’ll smell delightful on top of having polished skin. Rose and citrus are the perfect aroma for a soft and refreshed complexion.

I’m sure you’ve seen Herbivore make the rounds on social media. Its minimalist packaging with bright pops of color catch the eye. The Coco Rose Body Polish fits perfectly in that lineup. Coconut oil and Moroccan rose are an ideal team if you want the ultimate moisturizing scrub. Sweetly scented with florals, this polish will gently remove all unwanted skin pollinates while nourishing your follicles softly to be safely chopped away. Renew your skin and your beauty cabinet with a great Seattle brand.

If you’re an Instagram addict, I’m sure you’ve seen Frank Body pop up in your beauty recommendations. Well, their Original Coffee Scrub is what made the brand internet famous and beloved amongst bloggers. This vegan and all-natural mix is a balanced combo of coffee, cold-pressed sweet almond oil, and vitamin E. Each ingredient is important, but the coffee here is the star and does the heavy lifting of helping even your skin out. Use it all over to diminish scars, scars, cellulite, and even stretch marks. Coffee is a king for exfoliation and will get all the dead skin off with an aroma like your favorite morning brew. And don’t worry, you won’t be left with flaky calves or dry thighs; the vitamin E will keep you nice and hydrated long after a shave.

Sand & Sky had been everywhere lately. This Aussie company is a darling for several beauty influencers. The Smoothing Body Sand purifies the skin and gets it ready to sparkle like the gem you are. Made from Australian Pink Clay, it’s a 4-in-1 formula that detoxes and scrubs your skin while leaving it smooth and soft. Plus, the packing is so pretty, and so is the scrub that’s actually a beautiful hue of pink. Made with macadamia and coconut shells, they gently remove dry, dead, and dull skin cells. Do you know why you actually glow after using this? There’s biodegradable glitter mixed in. You won’t be rough or dry post-use thanks to fatty acids, oleic acid, and squalene embedded within to moisturize.

I’m a huge fan of Kopari. I’ve recommended many of their products on the site, and that’s because they make quality stuff that’s vegan and cruelty-free. Plus, all their packaging is recyclable. The Coconut Crush Scrub is at the top of my list because it is divine. The smell alone is like you are on a Hawaiian beach. If you want to polish your stems to perfection, this is the one. Obviously, there is a lot of coconut to leave your skin silky, but the mix of brown sugar buffs everything for the radiant post-shave look you’re going for. Kopari is a killer, clean beauty brand that is also dermatologist-approved. Get a glow like you were lounging in Waikiki.

Tree Hut quickly became Ulta’s number one request, thanks to it making the rounds on TikTok. There are currently twenty-six of their excellent scrubs and plenty of scents to pick from. The hands-down number one bestseller is the Watermelon Shea Sugar Scrub. This is currently in my shower for a good reason. Exfoliate away dry skin and return it to its radiance. And get a bang of juicy watermelon aroma while you do this. The thought that went into making this scrub look like actual watermelon with faux seeds is brilliant. It’s all blended with six natural oils to replenish every inch of your body with safe vegan ingredients.



Pacifica is another fantastic company that really knows skincare. Its Glow Baby Booster Serum lives on my nightstand. Clear bumps and dead skin away for the best shave you can get with their Cocoa Cinnamon Dual Exfoliant. This one is sweetly scented like cinnamon, the main ingredient for the scrubbing. Cocoa seed butter makes everything smooth and soothes too. As an antioxidant, it adds moisture back in and locks it in without leaving your legs looking scaly. Pacifica is also 100% vegan and cruelty-free.