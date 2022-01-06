Venom: Let There Be Carnage (4K UHD Digital) | $10 | A ma zon



The Sony-verse of Marvel movies may not be as ambitious as the greater MCU, but they’re doing what no other superhero movie is doing—be under 2 hours. Seriously, every movie we’re being told to see as of recent is nearly pushing 3 hours long. The Venom sequel is a welcomed experience just barely breaking 90 minutes. IT feels like something from the mid-2000s in the best way. That’s the perfect amount of time to watch Tom Hardy argue with himself before it gets annoying, so treat yourself to this good time with 50% off the digital copy at Amazon.