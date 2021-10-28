Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo N7 Robot Vacuum | $300 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



It’s time we, as humans, stop vacuuming and mopping our floors. Let a robot helper do it. Or at least let it get started. You can pick up the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo N7 Robot Vacuum for just $300 at Amazon right now when you clip the on-page coupon. That takes another $150 off the already-discounted vacuum. It can mop and vacuum in one go, and it uses laser-based LiDAR navigation to map out your home before getting started on its cleaning journey. This pack comes with the robot, its charging dock, a washable mopping pad, 5 disposable mopping pads, 2 side brushes, an air filter, and instructions. Get ready for a cleaner home without exerting more effort.