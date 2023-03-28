Let’s Rock: These Adirondack Chairs Are 16% Off

Lately we’ve been keeping an eye on outdoorsy stuff—no matter how gloomy the weather has been. Soon enough, you’ll be able to pour a tall lemonade and sit on the porch, enjoying the warm air. These Adirondack rocking chairs are the lowest price they’ve been in months—and they’re delightfully sturdy.

WestinTrends Malibu Rocking Adirondack Chair | $160 | 16% Off | Amazon

Weatherproof even in the coastal winds and snow, these high-density poly-lumber chairs give you a little more lumbar support than the standard Adirondack chair. Plus, they rock! They’re rocking chairs! Classic! If these chairs don’t “rock” in your opinion, we love this Adirondack duo—and they’re also on sale.

