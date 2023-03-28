It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Outdoors

Let’s Rock: These Adirondack Chairs Are 16% Off

They're rocking Adirondack chairs—the lowest price in months!

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
These sturdy Adirondack chairs are the lowest price we’ve seen in months.
These sturdy Adirondack chairs are the lowest price we’ve seen in months.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Lately we’ve been keeping an eye on outdoorsy stuff—no matter how gloomy the weather has been. Soon enough, you’ll be able to pour a tall lemonade and sit on the porch, enjoying the warm air. These Adirondack rocking chairs are the lowest price they’ve been in months—and they’re delightfully sturdy.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

WestinTrends Malibu Rocking Adirondack Chair | $160 | 16% Off | Amazon

Weatherproof even in the coastal winds and snow, these high-density poly-lumber chairs give you a little more lumbar support than the standard Adirondack chair. Plus, they rock! They’re rocking chairs! Classic! If these chairs don’t “rock” in your opinion, we love this Adirondack duo—and they’re also on sale.

Advertisement