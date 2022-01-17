Goodfellow & Co Men’s Duck Boots | $31 | Target

All in Motion Mens’ Waterproof Boots | $35 | Target

Timberland Men’s Waterproof Boots | $110 | Target

Depending on what part of the country you’re in, it’s far from too late to buy some good, waterproof winter boots, and lucky you, Target has them on sale. For today only, you can pick any of these winter boots for 30% off. This is part of a broader sale they’re having on all kinds of clothing and accessories for men, women, and children, but given the massive snow storm that just careened through the south, some good snow boots seemed appropriate (and I live in the midwest, so it’s on my mind basically always, anyway).

For instance, you can get these duck boots from Goodfellow & Co for $14 off at $31. Or save $15 on some All in Motion waterproof boots. And if you’re feeling extra fancy, these Timberland waterproof leather boots are $25 off right now at $110. That last one is a bit of an outlier, as Target calls this a 30% off sale and those are only 19% off, but hey, its a discounted pair of Timberlands, what was I gonna do, not mention them? They even have size 10.5 in stock (for now, anyway), and for those of you who, like me, always seem to get left out of these deals because we have one of the most common foot sizes, that’s neat. Anyway, take a look at the deal, because there are plenty more options than what I’ve highlighted here. And in case you missed it, this sale ends today.