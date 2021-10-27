Master Chief Controller + Phone Holder | $21 | Amazon

Look at this little guy. He just wants to be helpful when he’s not making grunts’ heads explode. Let him hold your controller or your phone even when it’s not in use. What’s your alternative, putting it on the coffee table and scuffing it up? Leaving it on the couch so it falls between the cushions lost forever? Absolutely not. Master Chief will guard your controller with his life if we consider for a moment that maybe the rules of Toy Story are real. No promises in that department, but in case that is true, best prepare yourself. Pick up your little Master Chief holder on Amazon for $21.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 07/15/2021 and updated with new information on 10/27/2021.