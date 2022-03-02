Lenovo Flex 5 Convertible Laptop | $600 | Amazon

It’s a laptop. It’s a tablet. It’s a combination laptop and tablet. Ha ha, that is a reference to an old video on the internet, my friend, and how timely it is, what with this deal on a thing that is actually two things! The Lenovo Flex 5 is f rom a line of Lenovo laptops that, if you didn’t know, features a screen which you can open and unfold all the way over, allowing you to interact with it like a tablet, using the included digital pen or your meat pens, which is what I like to call fingers . This particular version comes with a 14" display, 2.1GHz AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, integrated AMD Radeon graphics and 256GB of NVMe SSD storage. Not bad for a $600 laptop , all told. It’s also got two USB-A ports and a USB-C PD port for fast charging, as well as an HDMI port and SD Card reader. The display features slim bezels and a respectable 1080p resolution, while the keyboard area has a fingerprint scanner for added security.

I should note that the description shows this laptop having a Wi-Fi 6, while later in the specs list, it shows Wi-Fi 5, and a Lenovo representative confirms this in the Q&A section. All the other specs appear correct, however. If you don’t know what the distinction is , that’s okay—most of your stuff has Wi-FI 5, and, genuinely, it’s fine.