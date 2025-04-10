LEGO's Easter-Themed Sets Are Here, Just in Time for Next Sunday

LEGO has been on their A-game lately. They now have a full line of Easter-themed builds, just in time for Easter Sunday.

You can put together a cute bunny rabbit holding a juicy carrot, a decorative egg, or—my favorite—these best-friend chick and bunnies going on an egg hunt. They’ve got a little wagon to carry their prizes and a little net, which I can only assume is for the eggs flying through the air. It also comes with a tree inexplicably growing the eggs. With the prices the way they are these days, we’re gonna have to question this chick and bunny on how they’ve bioengineered such a species.

On the note of prices, all these Easter sets are super affordable, which is not something we get to say very often about LEGO products. The Cute Bunny goes for $20, the Decorative Easter Egg is also $20, while the incredible Easter Bunny and Chick Egg Hunt set is only $13.

Cute Bunny | $20 | LEGO

Decorative Easter Egg | $20 | LEGO

Easter Bunny and Chick Egg Hunt| $13 | LEGO

And since these are holiday-specific sets, that means you can enjoy the process of the build over and over again each year after retrieving their dismantle husks from the attic to then put on display for when all your aunts and uncles come over after church.