Shop These Discounted LEGO Holiday Gifts and Make Christmas Time Playtime

Looking for some unique gifts this holiday season? There's still time to find plenty of fun options, especially if you know folks who love to build LEGO kits. LEGO has the holidays covered this year with a full lineup of building sets, art pieces, and display builds, with tons of discounted options. There are tons of great picks for adult fans, collectors, and anyone who just loves building something new over the holidays.

Not sure what you want to start with? Time is of the essence if you want your gifts in time for the holidays, so here are some ideas and discounted LEGO kits to get you going.

Love customization? Try out the Build Your Own Minifigure experience. It lets you design unique characters with different outfits, accessories, and faces, which makes it perfect for kids, families, and anyone who likes turning inside jokes or friend groups into tiny LEGO versions.

Art lovers will appreciate the Keith Haring Dancing Figures set. When you're done with the kit, you can hang it on the wall like a modern art print. That makes it a good idea for apartments, studios, or offices where you want something creative on display that you can still feel good about building.

Star Wars fans get a highlight with The Mandalorian Helmet set. This one leans into the display side of LEGO, with a detailed helmet build that looks great on a shelf, bookcase, or gaming setup. The build is detailed without being overwhelming, and it hits that sweet spot between collectible and approachable, especially for fans of the series who want something more grown up than a standard play set.

Classic art gets a playful twist through LEGO’s Van Gogh inspired build, which turns a famous painting into a textured, three dimensional piece that like the Keith Haring set, you can just hang up on the wall like a real work of art when done.

Finally, the Hibiscus set from the Botanical Collection rounds out the group with a calm, elegant option. These plant builds are designed for adult builders and work beautifully as long lasting décor, no watering required. The hibiscus flowers bring color without clutter and look right at home on shelves, side tables, and desks.