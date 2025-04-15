LEGO Has Slashed the Price on Some of Their Hottest Sets

If there is one toy and model kit that’s truly universally loved, without a doubt it’s LEGO. There’s also none that have evolved with the times quite like LEGO, which has grown from a kids-only domain to a collectors’ craze for young and old alike. So when LEGO dropped a huge spring sale that knocks up to 40% off the price of some of its coolest sets, we had to share it with you right away.

LEGO Holiday Sale | Up to 40% off | LEGO

The LEGO sale has little kids amply covered with fun kits like the Animal Crossing Dodo Airlines, and bigger kids will love the Magic of Disney Mickey Mouse set . The real treats are for the 18+ crowd, including 20% off the LEGO exclusive Travel Moments , and 20% off the beautiful Chinese Money Tree. If you don’t mind spending a bit more, you can snag the newest LEGO Endurance ship set for $270, including some free gifts for LEGO Insiders. There are dozens of fun, challenging, and cool LEGO kits on sale right now, but LEGO is a hot-ticket item and supplies are limited, so don’t hesitate!