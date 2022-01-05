Premium Python Programming Certification Bundle | $20 | StackSocial

Whether you just like learning to code as a hobby or you’re trying to get yourself out of a professional rut, Python is one of the best languages to do so. It’s approachable (as approachable as programming languages can be, anyway), versatile, and it has a deep community of fervent fans willing to help if it means bringing more programmers into the fold, and best of all: it is not a scary snake! If this is something that interests you, StackSocial has a good deal on 10 courses of Python for just $20. That’s 875 individual lessons on concepts like GUI programming, data types, streaming, and more, for the price of a decent meal. Best to hurry though: this deal expires in 5 days!