Spreeder Speed eReader VIP: Lifetime Subscription | $39 | StackSocial



Reading comprehension is important, but doesn’t come naturally for everyone. I myself am a very slow reader. Spreeder Speed eReader VIP seeks to level the playing field allowing readers to read at up to three times they’re normal level. They achieve this by only showing a few words at a time to flash through—reducing eye movement significantly. With a wide range of support for over 45 different document formats, you’ll be able to easily import your eBooks and docs. The service also includes lessons from experts and built in games to train you in areas that can boost your reading speed. The lifetime subscription to Spreeder Speed eReader VIP is 90% off at the moment.