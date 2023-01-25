It's all consuming.
Learn to Code Video Games with $20 off ByteBoi

Play the games that come with it or just make your own.

Samantha Ruddy
Tired of playing video games and ready to make your own? Introducing ByteBoi: a handheld, open-source game system that allows you to code your very own digital adventures. The ByteBoi is designed to teach you how to engineer a gaming console and then create your own customized game. With ByteBoi’s cutting edge tech, you’ll be able to learn about physics, graphics, game engines, and more. Need a break from all that learning? It comes with pre-made games to keep you occupied between your studies. Work hard and play hard. Normally $120, ByteBoi is just $100 until January 30th. Grab it while supplies last.

