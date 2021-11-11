The Premium Java Programming Certification Bundle | $30 | StackSocial
Got an idea for a video game? Just want to broaden your skill set and learn something new? Java has a near-limitless number of applications knowing it would be useful. StackSocial is offering a premium bundle of Java programming courses for a severely reduced price. A total value of $1,600 brought down to just $30 for a limited time. You’ll gain access to the following courses:
- Java: A Complete tutorial from ZERO to JDBC Course 2021
- Introduction to Algorithms in Java
- Java Interview Questions: Data Structures and Algorithms
- Complete Java Masterclass - Become an Android App Developer
- Clean Code with Java examples 2021
- Java Programming: Learn Core Java & Improve Java Skills
- Complete Java Tutorial Step by Step - Become a Programmer
- Java Foundations
Eight courses with over 70 hours of content for you to learn. You’ll get all of that for just $30.
