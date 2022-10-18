Donner Keyboard Piano | $130 | 41% Off | Amazon

Not to be dorky about it, but learning to read and play stretches the mind in interesting ways; recognizing musical patterns and training motor skills in rhythm improve neuroplasticity no matter your age. If your journey to music competency is on the horizon, I offer you this beginner keyboard for $130 at Amazon—which is, thankfully, 41% off. Donner, who also makes wicked retro-style synthesizers like this MIDI beat-maker, has created this all-encompassing piano with early learners in mind. The keyboard has three teaching modes with an easy-to-read LED screen that aids in learning. For knowledge-hungry learners, the Donner app also has free follow-along courses to pair with your new 61-key electric keyboard.