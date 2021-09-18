Deadpool Collector’s edition Monopoly Game | $40 | Entertainment Earth

Hasbro has done it again! Just when you thought you have had every version of Monopoly you need, they go on and create A Deadpool version. You will enjoy this creative and lovingly offensive version of Monopoly. What more can you ask for than to add a funny element to a game that already wants to make you jump over the table and attack the family members and friends you’re playing with. Just the way Deadpool would want it to be. The box this game comes in has a smooth-looking foil packaging that will look great on your shelf too. The game pieces will bring you right back to your favorite scenes from the movies. Move around the board hiring as many mercenaries and buying up so many Sweet Rides to make Deadpool proud. Pick up the witty-themed game today and save 10%.