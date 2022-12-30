We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The 2023 Complete Cyber Security Ethical Hacking Certification Bundle | $25 | StackSocial

Ever wish you could thoughtlessly and aggressively slap your hands against the keyboard of a mainframe and then say, “I’m in.” Well, this set of courses may not help with that exactly but they could just help you land a job in the field of cybersecurity . In this bundle, you’ll gain access to 10 different courses containing a total of 133 hours of content. You’ll cover topics such as Raspberry Pi, Metasploit, penetration testing, and more. And right now, StackSocial is offering this set of courses for just $25.