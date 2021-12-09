Battlefield 2042 (PC) | $4 0 | Amazon

The cinematic trailer revealing the game fired off on all cylinders. Battlefield 2042 is massive, packed with vehicles, and breaking new ground for the series with cataclysmic weather effects. It’s also pretty freaking cool to see DICE leaning into the awesome stunts players have been performing in the current game like transferring from a quad to a helicopter in midair as well as launching yourself out of a jet to fire off an RPG only to safely re-enter said jet before it falls out of the sky. If that doesn’t have you sold, Battlefield 2042 allows for up to 128 players in a match. If you’d like to hop in on the action , you can get the game on PC for $20 off its normal price.

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 06/10/2021 and updated with new information on 12/09/2021.