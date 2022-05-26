Clue: Disney Villains Edition | $27 | Amazon

Clue is a classic game of subterfuge, deception, and naming people based on the colors they’re wearing like Power Rangers. Clue: Disney Villains Edition is all of that, but with classic Disney baddies instead. You can be Ursula, Gaston, Lady Tremaine, Dr Facilier, Jafar, and undoubtedly the evilest being in any fictional universe; Mother Gothel. Then you just have to roll the dice and play the game. Nobody good is going to win the game, but that’s most of the fun of it.