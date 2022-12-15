Discover Samsung | Samsung
Today’s Discover Samsung daily deals are their last for a while! Though you can seal the deal on some sweet Bespoke fridges any day of the year, today’s the last day on any of these special discounts. Today’s final Daily Deals are big swings—appliances you’ll use year round and a monitor that’s too pretty to pass up.
23 cu. ft. Smart Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator | $3300 | 30% Off
This fridge has a Family Hub to keep everyone’s schedules connected. You can post pictures (like you would with a typical fridge) and stream music (atypical for a fridge). It also has a ~beverage maker~ which is a fancy way to say filtered water.
27" LED Monitor with Borderless Design | $130 | 41% Off
85" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022)
3 free months of Xbox Game Pass + controller
This ginormous display will let you experience deep blacks and bright whites that pop and an impressive range of vibrant colors.
A borderless monitor gives you an expansive perspective and seamless visuals with its 75Hz refresh rate. It also has advanced eye comfort technology, which helps protect your eyes while you’re gaming or binging.
4.6 cu. ft. Large Capacity AI Smart Dial Front Load Washer | $879 | 33% Off
7.5 cu. ft. AI Smart Dial Electric Dryer | $879 | 33% Off
This smart washer and smart dryer duo are each $879. These features are off the charts—Wi-Fi connectivity gives you updates when each laundry load is done. And with large capacities, you can get a lot of laundry done fast.
Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator | $2300 | 45% Off
23 cu. ft. Smart Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator | $2300 | 43% Off
Both these fridges do so much! The Bespoke fridge has customizable door colors and customizable ice (wow), with a modular interior so all your food can fit. The Smart Counter Depth fridge has similar modular features, and Wi-Fi connectivity.