Last Chance to Save 60% on the BirdBike eBike for All Those Summer Adventures

BirdBike does it all—with the best features of a mountain bike, commuter bike, and electric bike all into one. It’s an eBike, so it’s powered by electricity when you need it. By pressing the throttle on the handlebar, you can get a boost of speed up an incline or simply when your legs won’t take you any further, dang it.

BirdBike eBike | $900 | StackSocial

This A-frame eBike has a 50-mile range and 20 mph max speed to make your commute a little speedier. And the BirdBike charges like a dream—its battery is removable for recharging too. StackSocial’s deal on the BirdBike is ending in a couple of days, so don’t miss your shot on cutting time on your commute.



This story was originally published by Erin O’Brien on 01/16/2023 and updated with new information on 02/08/2023, 02/27/2023, and 06/30/2023, and updated by Brittany Vincent on 04/16/2023 and by William Helms on 7/14/23

Advertisement





