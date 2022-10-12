Low battery be gone! We have rounded up some of the best long-ass chargers (approved language) on Amazon Prime for these Prime Day (-esque) Early Access Sale. Charge your laptop, your phone, your phone battery, and get on with your life, man!
USB C to USB C Cable 10' | $10 | 39% Off
Ten feet of USB C to USB C, for ultra-fast charging! Charge your MacBook Pro in 30 minutes, and Samsung S22 Ultra in 35 minutes—and even charge up that precious Nintendo Switch while still playing.
Anker USB C Cable 10' | $14 | 46% Off
LG OLED C1 Series 65" 4K Smart TV
Best Prime Day Deal
Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Each pixel turns on and off independently so you'll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other.
USB proper to USB C means huge compatibility. Plus, this Anker cable houses soft, bendable interiors within a hard, durable exterior, and boasts fast data transfer for quick phone backups.
Apple MFi Certified - iPhone Charger 10' 3 Pack | $12 | 44% Off
Three of them! Compatible with all sorts of iPhones and iPads, your squad, family, tenuous friend group, and iPad babies will never be without a full phone battery.
Micro USB Cable, 3 Pack, 10' | $10 | 31% Off
And for your Android-based squad, family, tenuous friend group, or tablet babies, a set of three micro USB chargers. Very different, but same great charge with a flexible braided cable.
Anker 20W USB C Power Strip | $16 | 38% Off
And to plug all of these into? Well, this Anker wall charger will do the trick. It’s a travel-friendly way to keep your devices plugged in, with superior safety features and an efficient layout. This one is only 5' long (sorry), but those extremely long cables will do the trick!
Not interested in this deal? Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale has tons of other great deals, up to 80% off.