Flash Deals | Samsung



It’s the last day for Discover Samsung, the last day for Flash Deals, and the last day you can get guaranteed arrival before December 24. These Flash Deals are here and gone—so seal the deal on this smartwatch, smartphone, and phone accessory before the day is done.

The new Galaxy Z Flip4 is a delightful smartphone with a stackable deal: grab one for 72% off, then stack it with a free memory upgrade and an enhanced trade-in. The promo price starts around $300 with your eligible trade-in.

This slick little smartwatch starts at $135 with eligible trade-in—and the Golf edition is just $75. From wellness readings to an incredible battery life, these watches are no joke—designed for rugged, active living.

Finally, this standing case allows you to make the most of your phone—and Samsung will throw in their pen stylus with the deal too. The case allows you to prop up your phone to stream or join video calls.