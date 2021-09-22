Zuukoo Laminator | $41 | Amazon | Clip coupon



If you were ever envious of all the teachers in school laminating things when you were a kid, now is your time. Pick up the Zuukoo Laminator for just $41 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon for an additional 10% off. This machine means business. It only takes 3 to 5 minutes to warm up, and can laminate at 250mm per minute. Slide that fanart you made of Sephiroth through this bad boy. Don’t put your social security card through, even though those things are stupidly flimsy and fall apart. This is your time. Laminate (mostly) everything.