Samsung Bespoke AirDresser Grand Clothing Care System | $1200 | 37% Off | Samsung

Buckle up, this Samsung Bespoke AirDresser Grand is $700 off and you do not want to miss this marvel. This slim, mirror-finish dresser steams and sanitizes your clothes—even the fussy, extra-long gowns you only break out for black tie weddings. The AirDresser cares for your clothes—whether deodorizing unseemly scents or dehumidifying five garments of your choosing. Setup is ridiculously simple: you plug the AirDresser in. Yes, you can ad d water if you’re steaming; yes, it has Wi-Fi connectivity—but setup is really just plugging it into the wall. Personally, I cannot believe this is only $1200, since it seems like a futuristic dream.