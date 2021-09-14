Diamond Home 6-Piece Bamboo Cutting Board & Utensil Set | $15 | SideDeal



Find yourself reaching for a slotted spoon or a turner and have no idea where they are in your kitchen? Don’t panic. Just buy a new set, so you never have to worry about going on a utensil scavenger hunt again. Pick up the Diamond Home 6-Piece Bamboo Cutting Board & Utensil Set at SideDeal for just $15, which should give you just about anything you need, plus a cutting board for all the chopping and slicing you can handle. Everything is made of high-quality bamboo so it’s durable and long-lasting, and easy to clean, at that. You get a slotted spoon, mixing fork, solid spoon, single hole mixing spoon, a slotted turner, a cutting board, and a mesh bag to keep all your utensils in. Grab one and stop having to hunt for everything you need to cook.