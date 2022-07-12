Original Kindle | $45 | Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite | $95 | Amazon

Kindle Oasis | $210 | Amazon

Kindle Unlimited | Prime Members Free 3-Month Trial | Amazon

Whether you’re an avid reader or looking to get back into it, getting a Kindle is sure to help you reach your reading goals. I’m obsessed with mine, especially when traveling – long gone are the days of trying to fit three different books in an airplane carry on bag. Personally I went for the Kindle Paperwhite for the best price with the most features, but I didn’t buy mine on Prime Day. With deals this low, you might as well spring for the Kindle Oasis while you can get it for this cheap.

While you’re grabbing yourself a new kindle for a low price, check out Amazon’s Prime Day offer of a three month Kindle Unlimited membership. As with all Prime Day Deals, only Prime Members can access this deal, so if you aren’t a member yet, you can sign up here and redeem three free months of unlimited reading on your new Kindle. Both the Kindle deal and Unlimited Membership deals end tomorrow, so hop on this while it’s hot.