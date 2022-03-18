Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (XBO/XSX) | $54 | Newe gg | Promo Code EMCBQA835



Never has an objective in a video game been made more clear. Kill Chaos. In the new world of self-serious single-player stories that try to capture serious drama, drawing comparisons to award-winning films, it is a breath of fresh air to see a game as silly as this. Final Fantasy has always had its own flavor of wackiness throughout its otherwise serious story, but Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin seems to be walking a line where you can’t tell if the creators behind it are fully aware of how charmingly dumb and one-note these characters appear. And you know what? That is great. That is a great thing. Give me more of that in games. Games are inherently weird and dumb so let’s let the characters and stories be too.