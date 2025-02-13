Kids Actually Love Hiya's Healthy Vitamins, and They're 50% Off

A healthy multivitamin per day is a great habit to get into, but good luck telling that to your kids. Unfortunately the compromise is usually a sugar-loaded piece of candy that claims to be a vitamin, but is full of dyes and other bad stuff. Hiya Health’s solution? A line of actually healthy, non-GMO, gluten- and dairy-free multivitamins and other healthy supplements that kids will actually look forward to taking because they taste great. If that sounds like something you’d like to make a part of your growing kid’s daily routine, they’re 50% off for new subscribers from now through Feb. 20.

Hiya’s best-selling daily multivitamin provides over 15 essential vitamins and minerals, and like all of Hiya’s products, they’ve been third-party tested in a qualified FDA-compliant lab and proven to be free of heavy metals (like lead) and other potentially harmful microbials. Most importantly, your kid will actually enjoy taking them, because they taste great even without all that sugar. Hiya’s Kids Daily Multivitamin is also available in fun, limited-edition bottles including Barbie and Hot Wheels. If you’re a first-time subscriber, Hiya Kids Daily Multivitamins are on sale for $15, half the usual price.

Hiya Kid-Approved Daily Vitamins

So are the rest of Hiya’s great, healthy, kid-approved supplements, like Daily Immune, which is packed with 7 healthy ingredients designed to support natural defenses. Hiya’s Daily Greens & Superfoods comes as a powder to create a chocolate milk that contains over 55 whole-food ingredients, and it’s so yummy that your kids won’t realize they’re getting a healthy dose of vegetables and superfoods.

Explore Hiya’s entire line and discover their Daily Probiotic, Bedtime Essentials, and Kids Daily Iron+ supplements, all available now for half price for first-time subscribers now through Feb. 20. They all come in refillable bottles with stickers for your kids to decorate with, and fresh refills arrive for you to add to the bottle. Hiya’s fun packaging and great taste without harmful additives will make getting your kids into healthy habits a breeze.