Kick Your At-Home Fitness Gear Into Shape, Even on a Budget

Image : Sweat.com

Working out is one of the better ways to stay busy: it’s productive, fills your time, and can give you a chance to make absolutely insufferable posts online. Plus, there’s a m edical purpose as well: by being physically active, you can get some of those “endorphins” I’ve heard so much about.



But: working out only counts if you do it, and do it effectively.



Here are the workout accessories I’ve been using. Hopefully, they work for you, too.

A foam roller is the best accessory to take your muscle work seriously: it can help relieve your muscle tightness, soreness, and inflammation while also helping to increase your range of motion.

This doesn’t just help prevent injuries: it’s a restorative way to activate parts of your workouts you might otherwise miss. It’s a great tool for posture, backaches, and general stretching—for your warm-up or cooldown.

Everyone who works out gets a small injury, now and then: something annoying, nagging, that throws off their groove. Protecting yourself may not seem exciting, but it pays off. Invest in yourself; you’ll be glad you did.

On sale, Hanes’ compression shorts are, if not the best in the business, the best way to invest $7 into your physical health while also securing your emergency-underwear, all in one.

Cut down on sweat and chafing. It matters: if you know, you know.

Protein is a staple of any good workout, but getting it cheaply and well can be difficult.

Sure, you could get protein powder, but I’m a sucker for RXbars. These are hearty snacks—real food, not a supplement—that uses recognizable ingredients to taste, well, good.

The chocolate sea salt bar is their best flavor. When (or if) you get tired of them, you can try plenty more.

The last item is both the least essential and the most fun: the headband.

Yes, a headband can help prevent sweat from going in your eyes or on your glasses. And yes, it keeps your hair back if it’s longer.

But the real benefit of the sweatband is psychological.

When I used to “work” at an “office” I’d go to a “gym” to workout. To make sure I’d actually do that on the days I was supposed to, I’d change into sweatpants instantly—creating a physical reminder and making it easier to suddenly get going. Now, all barriers are broken in our lives. There’s no gym, no office, and we’re already in sweatpants.

That’s why I wear a sweatband. It’s a physical reminder of your intentions. And, when you’re bored and restless—which you will be, trust me—it can provide the extra push for your workout of choice.

Plus, it looks better on social.