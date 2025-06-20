Summer nights are great, but the far superior Fall nights are nearly here. It's time to invite some friends over and cozy up under a blanket in a camping chair. None of the uncomfortable humid heat of the summer. Just a gentle breeze and the smell of Autumn.

As an indoor kid, one of my favorite backyard activities is hosting an outdoor movie night. You get to enjoy the outdoors, but with an indoor hobby. I love it. If you plan on hosting your own outdoor movie night, be sure to pick up some of these essentials to get it started.

Projectors Kicking off with the most essential essential, you can't have a movie night without a way to actually watch the movie. Outdoor projects can range drastically in features and price points, so we broke down some great selections from Nebula that fit every budget level.

Nebula Capsule 3 | $380 Nebula's entry-level portable projector is the perfect size to take with you just about anywhere. It supports 2.5 hours of movie time, but can also just be used as a Bluetooth speaker. For music playback, you'll get up to 10 hours. It can reach a max screen size of 120 inches in 1080p with 200 lumens of brightness.

See at Amazon Nebula Mars 3 Air | $470 This portable projector has Google TV built in and can be conveniently carried around with its handle. You get 2.5 hours of movie playtime or 8 hours of music playtime on a single charge. It has a brightness of 400 lumens and supports dual 8W Dolby Audio. Keystone and autofocus happen automatically, so you can get right into the movie upon setting up.

See at Amazon Nebula Mars 3 | $770 Achieve a huge display of up to 200 inches with 1,000 lumens. You won't have to wait until it's pitch black outside before starting the flick. This one also supports up to 5 hours of movie playback time, so go ahead and enjoy a double feature. It's built for the outdoors with an IPX3 water resistance. 40W multi-directional Dolby Audio allows for extra immersive viewing.

See at Amazon Nebula X1 Triple Laser 4K | $2,549 Watch movies outside in an impressive 4K, with a whopping 3,500 ANSI lumens of brightness. The contrast is impeccable, as you can see every shade of darkness. This thing even has liquid cooling and a built-in micro gimbal for perfect positioning. The Dolby Audio with 40W sound, 55Hz of bass, and reaching levels of 87 dB can compete with the sound system in your living room.

See at Amazon Outdoor Projector Screen with Stand | $70 If you don't have a clean white wall along the outside of your house, then you're going to need something else to project onto. Sure, a white sheet can work in a pinch, but a dedicated projector screen isn't too expensive and will make for a much more enjoyable experience. This one here has a stand and measures in at 120 inches.

See at Amazon Inflatable 21ft Outdoor Movie Screen | $98 If you want to go absolutely massive, this inflatable outdoor screen measures in at a crazy 21 feet across. It's easy to set up and comes with the free-standing mount frame, removable polyester material screen, tethers, yard stakes, a professional external 250-w air blower, and a carrying bag for transport.

Other Essentials Now that you have your projector, you're going to want to make sure your guests are comfortable and well fed.

Outdoor String Lights | $31 A good outdoor movie night, or any backyard affair, needs good ambiance. These string lights will do just the trick. They're waterproof for outdoor use and run 100 feet long.

See at Walmart Ozark Trail Folding Camp Chair | $8 Everyone needs a place to sit. These folding camp chairs are great if you need to buy a bunch to serve a lot of guests. At only $8 a pop, they'll hardly break the bank. Plus, they come in a variety of fun colors and each has a cupholder.

See at Walmart Ainfox Foldable Rocking Camp Chair | $80 Now, just because your guests will be sitting in the cheap ones doesn't mean you have to. Enjoy your outdoor movie night in luxury with this robust camp chair. Along with its cupholder, it has a built-in footrest, a pillow for neck support, and it can rock back and forth. That's true comfort.

See at Walmart Nostalgia 2.5 oz Popcorn Concession Cart | $120 Gotta have some snacks, so why not lean into the theme of it all? This old-timey popcorn maker can make 10 cups of popcorn in its large kettle. It's got a lighted interior, which can really add to the movie night after the sun goes down.

See at Walmart Oversized Outdoor & Indoor Blanket | $37 It can get a little chilly when the sun goes down. This blanket is made for both indoor and outdoor use. It's water repellent and has a stylish plaid pattern. It has a carrying strap for convenient transport, and it's even machine washable.

See at Walmart WAVLINK Wi-Fi 6 Outdoor Mesh Router | $109 If your plan is to stream from Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max (if that's still what they're calling it this week), you're gonna need a strong internet connection. That may not be possible for you with your base router that's all the way inside alone. This Wi-Fi repeater is built for the outdoors and can signal boost your network throughout your backyard.

See at Walmart Deco Set of 4 Garden Torches | $45 It's a well-known fact that the bugs come out at night. Some well-placed citronella candles or torches will do the trick to keep them at bay while you and your friends watch something by Michael Bay.

Note: The Inventory may receive commission from sales generated by this article.